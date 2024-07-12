The world premiere of Danis Tanovic’s My Late Summer will open the 30th Sarajevo Film Festival on Friday, August 16.

Tanovic’s new film is a comedy-drama about a young woman who comes to a remote island to solve her family inheritance issues. The screening will play simultaneously in the National Theatre and three open-air cinemas in Sarajevo, as well as beginning the festival’s satellite screenings in the Bosnian towns of Mostar and Tuzla.

My Late Summer was produced by Croatia’s Propeler Film, co-produced by Romania’s Tangaj Production, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Obala Art Centar (the organisation behind the festival), Serbia’s Bas Celik and Slovenia’s Tramal Films.

It filmed in summer 2023, produced by Miha Cernec, Sarajevo festival director Jovan Marjanovic, Boris T. Matic, Lana Matic and Jelena Mitrovic, with executive producers Srdan Golubovic, Mirsad Purivatra, Anamari Antoci and Jozko Rutar.

Anja Matkovic leads the cast alongside Uliks Fehmiu, Goran Navojec and Mario Knezovic.

Leading Bosnian filmmaker Tanovic last opened the festival in 2021 with local comedy Not So Friendly Neighbourhood Affair. His 2001 drama No Man’s Land won the Oscar and Golden Globe for best foreign language film (now best film not in the English language), and he has won Silver Bear awards at the Berlinale for An Episode in the Life of an Iron Picker in 2013 and Death in Sarajevo in 2016.

Sarajevo Film Festival gave Tanovic its honorary Heart of Sarajevo award in 2014.

The 30th edition of the festival will run from August 16-23.