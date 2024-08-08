Deadpool & Wolverine has surged past the $900m mark at the global box office and will cross $1bn this weekend.

The R-rated Marvel Studios smash added $23.9m on Wednesday to stand at $903.3m and has reached $431m in North America and $472.3m internationally.

Heading into its third weekend the film has overtaken the North American, international and worldwide tallies of Deadpool and Deadpool 2. It ranks as the third highest grossing R-rated release of all time internationally after overtaking Matrix Reloaded on $460m and Deadpool 2 on $461m.

The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman match-up directed by Shawn Levy overtook Captain Marvel on $427m to rank as the eighth highest grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe release of all time in North America.

China remains the lead territory outside the US on $49.6m, a little ahead of the UK on $48m. Deadpool & Wolverine stands at $34.9m in Mexico, $26.4m in Australia, and $21m in Germany.