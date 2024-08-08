Kino Lorber has acquired North American rights to Paul Schrader’s Oh, Canada starring Richard Gere and plans a December release and awards run.

The film, which reunites Schrader and Gere for the first time since American Gigolo, premiered in Cannes and will screen at Toronto and New York film festivals.

Oh, Canada sees Gere play documentary filmmaker Leonard Fife, who sits down for a final interview to reveal the unvarnished facts of his life, reflecting on his relationships, regrets, and mortality.

The film co-stars Uma Thurman, Jacob Elordi, and Michael Imperioli, and is based on the novel Foregone by Schrader’s late friend Russell Banks, whose novel Affliction Schrader adapted into the 1997 film of the same name.

The deal was negotiated by Kino lorber head of theatrical acquisitions and distribution Lisa Schwartz with producer David Gonzales and WME Independent.

“I’ve been tracking Kino Lorber’s films for years, and I’m happy to become part of the family,” said Schrader.

Oh, Canada is an Arclight Films International presentation of a Northern Lights, Vested Interest, Ottocento, Left Home Prods. production, in association with Exemplary Films, Carte Blanche Entertainment, One Two Twenty Entertainment, Sipur Studios.

The film is produced by Gonzales, Tiffany Boyle, Luisa Law, Meghan Hanlon, and Scott Lastaiti.