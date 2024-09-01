Marvel Studios’ R-rated juggernaut Deadpool & Wolverine roared back to the top of the North American box office over the Labor Day holiday weekend marking the end of summer season, and on Monday will become only the 16th film to cross $600m.

The tentpole starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman added an estimated $15.2m from 3,630 locations over the three-day Friday to Sunday period through Disney to stand at $599.5m.

The four-day estimate is $19.5m, which will propel Deadpool & Wolverine to a $603.8m running total after six weekends.

In a typically subdued Labor Day holiday session 20th Century Studios’ Alien: Romulus in second place added $9.3m from 3,120 locations in its second session for $88.8m and is forecast to add $11.5m over four days for $90.9m.

This was the sixth consecutive weekend that releases from The Walt Disney Studios have held the number one spot, and the fifth in six weekends for Deadpool & Wolverine. Pixar’s Inside Out 2, Disney’s other summer success story which ranks as the biggest release of the year in North America, international markets and worldwide and the biggest animated release of all time in those three markets, earned $2.8m from 2,660 for $650.1m over three, and $4m over four for $651.3m.

These films, alongside a host of hits including Universal/Illumination’s Despicable Me 4, Twisters (distributed via Universal in North America), Sony’s Bad Boys: Ride Or Die, 20th Century Studios’ Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, and the Paramount duo A Quiet Place: Day One and IF, helped turn around summer after a shaky start.

Comscore data on Sunday showed the season trailed 2023 by 14.3% (and 2019 by 26.6%), an impressive bounceback after trailing by 23.3% at the end of May, in a year when the pipeline has been significantly impacted by the Hollywood strikes of 2023. As of Sunday, total summer box office in North America has reached $5.8bn. 2023 summer ended on $6.7bn.

Sony’s It Ends With Us starring and produced by Blake Lively and directed by Justin Baldoni ranks third after a $7.4m three-day haul from 3,551 sites for $7.4m, and an estimated $9.5m over four for $135.8m. It has been in release for four weekends.

Rounding out the top five were new opener Reagan, starring Dennis Quaid as former US president Ronald Reagan, on $7.4m rising to $9.2m over four days from 2,754 through new distributor Showbiz Direct. Twisters ranks fifth on $7.2m over three and $8.8m over four from 3,005 for $259.6m after seven weekends.

Universal re-released Shaun Of The Dead on its 20th anniversary and the comedy horror earned $733,000 from 133 sites over four days.