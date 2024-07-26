In encouraging news for the theatrical community Deadpool & Wolverine has grossed an estimated $64.8m from its first two days of international release and scored $38.5m in Thursday night previews in North America, setting a record for an R-rated release.

Tracking has Disney’s first R-rated release opening in the $160-170m range in 4,210 theatres in North America in what would be a record for a film with that certification, and approximately $350m worldwide.

At time of writing the Marvel Studios sequel starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman had earned $6.6m from Mexico in the second highest opening day of the year to date, $6m from the UK where it achieved the same accolade and set the highest Thursday opening ever for a 15-certified film.

Elsewhere the film has earned $3.6m from France, where the Paris 2024 Olympics begins today, $3.5m from Italy in the second highest opening day of 2024 so far, and $3.4m from Australia in the highest opening day of 2024.

Not including China, where Deadpool & Wolverine is estimated to have earned approximately $8.5m on Friday, the film is tracking 57% ahead of Deadpool and 48% of Deadpool 2 in the same bucket of markets at current exchange rates.

The tentpole stands at $3.3m in Brazil, $3.2m in Germany, $2.7m in South Korea, $2.3m in Spain, and $1.9m in Japan.

The Thursday night North American previews gross is the eighth highest tally of all time.

