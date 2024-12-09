Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, a trilogy of films set to conclude the successful anime franchise, has been announced for release in 2025.

The films will be distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment worldwide, excluding some Asian territories, and by Aniplex and Toho in Japan.

The trilogy, originally announced in July, will end the ongoing anime adaptation of the manga by Gotoge Koyoharu about a young man who seeks revenge for the death of his family at the hands of demons in early 1900s Japan.

The adaptation has spanned multiple seasons of televised animation as well as the 2020 film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train. That feature is Japan’s highest box-office earner of all time, having taken $270m (¥40.43bn) during its domestic theatrical run. Worldwide, the film earned $507m.

Like the film and series, the Infinity Castle trilogy is directed by Haruo Sotozaki and animated at studio Ufotable, with character designs and chief animation direction from Akira Matsushima.