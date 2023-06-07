The national board of Directors Guild of America (DGA) has voted unanimously to approve and recommend the tentative deal thrashed out with Alliance Of Motion Picture And Television Producers (AMPTP).

There is still no word on when DGA members will vote to ratify the agreement, however Guild president Lesli Linka Glatter hailed “a significant deal with gains for every director, assistant director, unit production manager, associate director and stage manager”.

Glatter continued, “Our industry is rapidly changing and expanding, and this agreement is what we need to adapt to those changes, break new ground and protect the DGA’s 19,000 directors and directorial team members today, and in the years to come.”

The tentative three-year agreement provides what the DGA called “significant improvements” for members across all categories, with “extensive advances on wages, global streaming residuals, safety, diversity and creative rights”.

It also establishes minimum terms and conditions in two new areas — non-dramatic programmes made for streaming and high-budget AVoD programmes — and new provisions confirming that generative AI cannot replace the duties performed by members.

SAG-AFTRA negotiators began their contract talks with AMPTP on Wednesday under a media blackout. Their contract expires on June 30.