Diane Keaton will star alongside Patricia Hodge, Lulu, David Harewood and Culture Club singer Boy George in the comedy Arthur’s Whisky, which Arclight Films represents worldwide and will introduce to Cannes buyers this month.

Principal photography recently wrapped in Walton, England, on the CK Films Production in association with CrossDay Productions financed by Sky, MEP Capital, Arclight Films, Onsight, Sherborne Media and Filmology.

Arthur’s Whisky centres on a widow who discovers her recently deceased husband invented an elixir which makes the drinker look young again. Sharing it with her two friends, the three women paint the town red only to discover they are no longer equipped to be young in the modern world.

Stephen Cookson (Stanley A Man Of Variety, Brighton) directs from a screenplay by Alexis Zegerman (BBC Radio’s Ronnie Gecko and School Runs). Rounding out the cast are Hayley Mills, Bill Paterson, Adil Ray and Lawrence Chaney.

Arthur’s Whisky is produced by Cookson and Peter Keegan of CK Films, and Pippa Cross. The film will be released as a Sky Original in the UK & Ireland on Sky Cinema.

Executive producers are Gary Hamilton of Arclight Films, Andrew Kotliar and Matt Cohen from MEP Capital, George Bennett of Worldmakr, Alastair Burlingham of Sherborne Media, Jack Christian from Filmology, and Julia Stuart and Laura Grange at Sky and Leighton Lloyd.

“Arthur’s Whisky is a hilarious and universal story about second chances,” said Arclight chairman Hamilton. “With the undeniable talent of Diane Keaton leading our cast, we are delighted to be part of this incredible project and are so excited to introduce the film to our distributors around the world.”

Keaton’s credits include The Godfather, Annie Hall Reds, Crimes Of The Heart, The First Wives Club, and Something’s Gotta Give.

Among Hodge’s screen credits are Betrayal, The Life And Loves Of A She Devil, and the BBC’s Hotel De Lac.

Scottish singer Lulu made her acting debut in To Sir, With Love starring Sidney Poitier, television hit Absolutely Fabulous, and My Old School alongside Alan Cumming.

Harewood has acted in Homeland, The Night Manager, Man in The High Castle, Supergirl, and Blood Diamond.

Arclight Films’ current slate of films includes Sundance entry Fairyland starring Scoot McNairy and Emilia Jones; John Curran’s psychological thriller Mercy Road starring Luke Bracey; the thriller Poker Face directed by and starring Russell Crowe alongside Liam Hemsworth; and The Portable Door with Christoph Waltz and Sam Neill.