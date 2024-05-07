UK sales outfit WestEnd Films has boarded Constance, a survival thriller starring Diane Keaton, directed by Mark Pellington, whose credits include Arlington Road.

Keaton, an Oscar and Bafta winner for her eponymous role in Annie Hall, plays a woman who, stifled by her protective children, engineers a day on her own which goes horribly wrong.

The script is written by Maria Alexandria Beech from a story co-created with Pellington, and produced by Vincent Newman and Tom Gorai. Keaton and Stephanie Heaton-Harris executive produce. The film is being financed by the US’ Contentious Media, with the shoot set to begin in Los Angeles in August 2024.

WestEnd’s managing director Maya Amsellem described the script as “a gripping Hitchcockian thriller” and “a relatable story which becomes a suspenseful nightmare”.

“Diane Keaton is a brave and fearless world-class actor who we will see in a way we never have before,” suggested Pellington. ”As she brings the character of Constance to life, she will embody the spirit of survival, warm intelligence and wit inherent in our film.

“Constance is a thrilling look at the frightening vulnerabilities and dangers our parents face in every part of the world, in an ever increasingly isolated world.”