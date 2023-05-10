On the eve ot contract talks with Hollywood studios and streamers on Wednesday, the Directors Guild of America (DGA) president has struck a defiant note as negotiators prepare to engage.

”Make no mistake: the current position of the studios is a threat to the economic model that for decades has protected tens of thousands of good, union jobs in our industry,” DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter said in a letter sent to press one week after the Writers Guild of America (EGA) started its current strike.

Glatter outlined the demands of her Guild – which represents 19,000 members – and noted that Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) had “refused to adequately address the writers’ core issues and concerns”.

The DGA’s contract expires on June 30, as does that of SAG-AFTRA who commence their negotiations on June 7. Glatter said that left the DGA “a small window to negotiate”, adding: “We are going to take full advantage of that window to sit across from the AMPTP and fight for our members’ priorities.”

Glatter said her group will, like “our sister guilds”, push for wage increases that address inflation, as well as forward-looking structural changes to residuals formulas that enable members to share in the growth of streaming, and strong and sustainable pension and health plans.

DGA negotiators will also look to expand training, address the issue of long workdays, increase diversity throughout the industry, and protect the entire suite of professionals on the directorial team, which includes assistant directors, unit production managers, associate directors, and stage managers.

Linka and her cohorts have expressed solidarity with the WGA, whose members continue to picket studios, streamers and networks in Los Angeles and New York. The WGA and AMPTP remain far apart after six weeks of on-and-off talks and both parties have given their versions of how the negotiations went. Click here for WGA and here for AMPTP versions.

Hollywood companies have begun to notify writers with overall and first-look deals that those arrangements have been suspended.

Disney and Warner Bros Discovery have also informed showrunners employed by studios that they are required to perform their non-writing duties even if the WGA attempts to fire them for performing those duties.

Glatter’s letter appears below: