The Walt Disney Studios became the first studio to cross $2bn at the North American box office in 2024 on Tuesday (December 17), powered by three tentpoles.

Pixar’s Inside Out 2 ranks as the top release of the year on $653m, the eleventh highest-grossing North American release of all time, and the top animated release of all time.

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine is the second biggest film of the year on $637m, sits just behind Inside Out 2 as the twelfth highest-grossing North American release of all time, and is the top R-rated release of all-time.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Moana 2 currently ranks as the fifth highest North American released of the year on $342m.

Two titles from 20th Century Studios – Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes and Alien: Romulus – performed well on $171m and $105m, respectively.

This is only the second time that any studio has surpassed $2bn since 2019, after Disney accomplished the feat in 2022. The studio has done so seven times since 2010. Mufasa: The Lion King opens on December 25 and could well earn the bulk of its box office in 2025.

Mufasa: The Lion King arrives on December 20 and could well earn the bulk of its North American box office in 2025.