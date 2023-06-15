Disney senior EVP and CFO Christine M. McCarthy is stepping down to take a family medical leave of absence as Disney’s and company veteran Kevin Lansberry will serve as interim CFO.

McCarthy will continue to serve as a strategic advisor to assist with the search for a long-term successor.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said, “Christine McCarthy is one of the most admired financial executives in America, and her impact on The Walt Disney Company during 23 years of dedicated service cannot be overstated.

McCarthy joined Disney in 2000 as treasurer and became CFO in 2015. Prior to joining Disney, she was EVP and CFO of Imperial Bancorp from 1997-2000. She also held executive positions in finance and planning at First Interstate Bancorp from 1981-96.

“Christine has served as a key strategic anchor during a period of great transformation, and she and I have discussed her desire to ensure an orderly and successful CFO succession in advance of the company’s transition to its next chief executive officer.”

McCarthy added, “I am immensely grateful for the opportunity Bob provided me to serve as CFO of this iconic company and am proud of the work my talented team has done to position Disney to capitalise on the business possibilities that lie ahead.

“Although I am leaving the CFO role, I look forward to helping with the transition and will always be rooting for the success of my extended Disney family, who have shown time and again that determination, teamwork and the pursuit of excellence are an unstoppable combination.”

Lansberry, who serves as EVP and CFO of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, will assume oversight of the company’s worldwide finance organisation, which includes corporate alliances and partnerships, corporate real estate, corporate strategy and business development, enterprise controllership, enterprise technology, financial planning and analysis, global product and labor standards, global security, investor relations, risk management, tax and treasury.

“Among her many contributions to the company, one of the things I admire most about Christine is the generous mentorship she has provided to so many of her colleagues over the years, including countless women,” Iger added. “She has opened doors, created opportunities, and served as a role model for women at every level of business – not just at Disney, but around the world.”