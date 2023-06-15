The New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF) has unveiled the first wave of features for its 22nd edition and announced that Japanese actor Ryohei Suzuki will receive the Screen International Rising Star award.

NYAFF will run from July 14-30 at the city’s Film at Lincoln Center, with a programme of more than 60 titles, and Suzuki will be presented with the award recognising emerging talent from East Asia on July 15.

Suzuki has been acting on screen for more than 15 years, with a string of roles in Japanese TV series such as historical drama Segodon, Ship of Theseus and Tokyo MER: Mobile Emergency Room. But he has been gaining increased attention for his big screen roles in films such as Last Of The Wolves, for which he won best supporting actor at last year’s Japanese Academy Awards.

More recently, Suzuki starred in Daishi Matsunaga’s LGBTQ+ romance drama Egoist, which played in competition at Tokyo International Film Festival and has sold to a raft of internationally territories including the US. The film will screen as part of NYAFF’s line-up.

The festival is set to open with the North American premiere of Korean genre mashup Killing Romance and director Lee Won-suk will attend the screening with lead actor Lee Sun-kyun, known for his roles in Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite and A Hard Day. Director Lee was previously at NYAFF with debut feature How To Use Guys With Secret Tips in 2013 and won the festival’s audience award with period drama The Royal Tailor in 2015.

Initial titles revealed by the festival hail from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan among others. (Scroll down for full list of titles)

From Hong Kong, titles include Soi Cheang’s Mad Fate, Amos Why’s Everyphone Everywhere, Lau Kok-rui’s The Sunny Side Of The Street and new 4K restoration of Patrick Tam’s 1982 Hong Kong New Wave feature Nomad (Director’s Cut).

The lineup of titles from China includes a filmmaker-in-focus tribute to entrepreneur turned director and producer Zhang Wei, including hard-hitting films The Empty Nest, Factory Boss and The Rib (Director’s Cut). Also from China is Liu Jian’s Art College 1994, which played in Competition at the Berlinale earlier this year.

The festival’s South Korean lineup includes Lee Hae-young’s spy drama Phantom, Park Sung-kwang’s family comedy Bear Man, Lim Oh-jeong’s debut feature Hail To Hell, and Kwak Eun-mi’s The Tour Guide, about a North Korean defector.

Taiwanese titles include comedy thriller Bad Education, marking the directorial debut of star Kai Ko, LGBTQ+ action comedy Marry My Dead Body, and Gaga, by Taiwan’s first indigenous female director, Laha Mebow, who will be in attendance at the festival.

NYAFF will again team with Korean Cultural Center New York and Film at Lincoln Center to co-host a free outdoor screening in Lincoln Center’s Damrosch Park. This year’s title is Bong Joon Ho’s 2006 monster feature The Host.

As previously announced, acclaimed Hong Kong star and producer Louis Koo is set to receive the Extraordinary Star Asia Award for Exceptional Contribution to Asian Cinema on July 19. He will introduce the North America premiere of Cheuk Wan-chi’s Vital Signs, in which he plays a veteran ambulance driver.

Samuel Jamier, NYAFF executive director and president of the New York Asian Film Foundation, said: “As filmmakers from Asia continue to earn the lion’s share of top awards (and attention) on the international film festival circuit, this year’s selection shows that those are still trees hiding a forest of talent. It is a year of massive expansion for us at a time when a growing number of American filmmakers of Asian descent are conquering screens.”

NYAFF will reveal further titles – including its Uncaged Competition lineup and closing film – in the coming weeks.

NYAFF 2023: first titles

China

Art College 1994 | dir. Liu Jian

| dir. Liu Jian The Cord Of Life | dir. Qiao Sixue

| dir. Qiao Sixue The Empty Nest | dir. Zhang Wei

| dir. Zhang Wei Factory Boss | dir. Zhang Wei

| dir. Zhang Wei The Rib (Director’s Cut) | dir. Zhang Wei

| dir. Zhang Wei A Woman | dir. Wang Chao

Hong Kong

A Light Never Goes Out | dir. Anastasia Tsang

| dir. Anastasia Tsang Everyphone Everywhere | dir. Amos Why

| dir. Amos Why In Broad Daylight | dir. Lawrence Kan

| dir. Lawrence Kan Mad Fate | dir. Soi Cheang

| dir. Soi Cheang Nomad (Director’s Cut) | dir. Patrick Tam

| dir. Patrick Tam The Sunny Side Of The Street | dir. Lau Kok-rui

| dir. Lau Kok-rui Vital Signs | dir. Cheuk Wan-chi

Japan

#Manhole | dir. Kazuyoshi Kumakiri

| dir. Kazuyoshi Kumakiri December | dir. Anshul Chauhan

| dir. Anshul Chauhan Egoist | dir. Daishi Matsunaga

| dir. Daishi Matsunaga A Hundred Flowers | dir. Genki Kawamura

| dir. Genki Kawamura In Her Room | dir. Chihiro Ito

| dir. Chihiro Ito Mayhem Girls | dir. Shinichi Fujita

| dir. Shinichi Fujita Motherhood | dir. Ryūichi Hiroki

| dir. Ryūichi Hiroki Mountain Woman | dir. Takeshi Fukunaga

| dir. Takeshi Fukunaga Okiku And The World | dir. Junji Sakamoto

Philippines

I Love You, Beksman | dir. Percival Intalan

| dir. Percival Intalan 12 Weeks | dir. Anna Isabelle Matutina

| dir. Anna Isabelle Matutina Where Is The Lie? | dir. Quark Henares

Singapore

Geylang | dir. Boi Kwong

South Korea

Bear Man | dir. Park Sung-kwang

| dir. Park Sung-kwang Hail To Hell | dir. Lim Oh-jeong

| dir. Lim Oh-jeong The Host | dir. Bong Joon Ho

| dir. Bong Joon Ho Killing Romance | dir. Lee Won-suk

| dir. Lee Won-suk Phantom | dir. Lee Hae-young

| dir. Lee Hae-young Rebound | dir. Chang Hang-jun

| dir. Chang Hang-jun A Tour Guide | dir. Kwak Eun-mi

Taiwan

Bad Education | dir. Kai Ko, Taiwan

| dir. Kai Ko, Taiwan Eye Of The Storm | dir. Lin Chun-yang

| dir. Lin Chun-yang Gaga | dir. Laha Mebow

| dir. Laha Mebow Marry My Dead Body | dir. Cheng Wei-hao

| dir. Cheng Wei-hao Miss Shampoo | dir. Giddens Ko

Thailand

Kitty The Killer | dir. Lee Thongkham

| dir. Lee Thongkham You & Me & Me | dirs. Weawwan Hongvivatana, Wanweaw Hongvivatana

Vietnam

Glorious Ashes | dir. Bui Thac Chuyên

Diasporic Cinema