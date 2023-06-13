Disney has made major changes to its release calendar due largely to the Hollywood writers strike, which has paused work on upcoming projects, and precaution over a possible SAG-AFTRA strike.

20th Century Fox/Lightstorm’s Avatar 3 has been moved back by one year from December 20 2024 to December 19 2025, and Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 have been moved from December 18 2026 to December 1 2029, and from December 22 2028 to December 19 2031, respectively.

Two new Star Wars films are headed for 2026: Untitled Star Wars originally scheduled for December 19 2025 moves to May 22 2026 (removing Untitled Disney from the schedule), while Untitled Star Wars is now dated December 18 2026. The last Star Wars film to open in cinemas was Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise Of Skywalker in December 2019.

Marvel Studios’ entire slate is affected. Blade starring Mahershala Ali and Mia Goth, which had been in pre-production ramping up for a shoot before it was put on hold due to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, moves from September 6 2024 to February 14 2025.

Thunderbolts starring Harrison Ford and Florence Pugh was also put on hold due to the industrial action and moves from a July 26 2024 slot to December 20 2024.

Captain America: Brave New World is pushed from May 3 2024 to Thunderbolts’ old slot of July 26 2024. Fantastic Four is moved from February 14 2025 to May 2 2025, pushing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty from the latter slot to May 1 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars, which had occupied Kang’s new slot, will open on May 7 2027.

Untitled Deadpool Movie moves up five months from November 8 2024 to May 3 2024.

20th Century Studios’ The Amateur is dated for November 8 2024, and Untitled Alien Event Movie from 20th Century Fox is the updated title of Untitled Disney set for August 16 2024.

Untitled Disney is dated for September 6 2024; Untitled Disney scheduled for April 11 2025 moves to March 21 2025; Untitled Disney is the updated title of Untitled Marvel dated July 25 2025; Untitled Disney set for August 18 2025 movies up a week to August 8 2025; and Untitled Disney is the updated title of Untitled Marvel dated November 7 2025.

Moana is the updated title of Untitled Disney set for July 2 2025 and moves up a week to June 27 2025.

It remains to be seen how the strike will affect Comic-Con, which runs July 20-23 in San Diego. The event typically sees studios bring in phalanxes of A-list talent in support of upcoming tentpoles – and the Marvel Studios session to be the pick of the bunch. No pure writers will be able to talk about incomplete films per the WGA’s trike rules, and Guild members have been discouraged from making public appearances to discuss any work.

Actors will be careful too. SAG-AFTRA is currently negotiating its new contract with Alliance of Motion Pictures And Television Producers (AMPTP) before the June 30 expiration date and members have been supportive of the WGA strike.

Directors Guild Of America members are voting now on whether or not to ratify the tentative deal struck with AMPTP.

The full revised schedule appears below:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD (Disney) previously dated on 5/3/24 moves to 7/26/24

THUNDERBOLTS (Disney) previously dated on 7/26/24 moves to 12/20/24

UNTITLED ALIEN EVENT MOVIE (20th) is the updated title of UNTITLED DISNEY dated on 8/16/24

BLADE (Disney) previously dated on 9/6/24 moves to 2/14/25

UNTITLED DISNEY is now dated on 9/6/24

UNTITLED DEADPOOL MOVIE (Disney) previously dated on 11/8/24 moves to 5/3/24

THE AMATEUR (20th) is now dated on 11/8/24

AVATAR 3 (20th) previously dated on 12/20/24 moves to 12/19/25

FANTASTIC FOUR (Disney) previously dated on 2/14/25 moves to 5/2/25

UNTITLED DISNEY previously dated on 4/11/25 moves to 3/21/25

AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY (Disney) previously dated on 5/2/25 moves to 5/1/26

MOANA (Disney) is the updated title of UNTITLED DISNEY previously dated on 7/2/25, and moves to 6/27/25

UNTITLED DISNEY is the updated title of UNTITLED MARVEL dated on 7/25/25

UNTITLED DISNEY previously dated on 8/15/25 moves to 8/8/25

UNTITLED DISNEY is the updated title of UNTITLED MARVEL dated on 11/7/25

UNTITLED STAR WARS (Disney) previously dated on 12/19/25 moves to 5/22/26

UNTITLED DISNEY dated on 5/22/26 is removed from schedule

AVENGERS: SECRET WARS (Disney) previously dated 5/1/26 is now dated on 5/7/27

UNTITLED STAR WARS (Disney) is now dated 12/18/26

AVATAR 4 (20th) previously dated on 12/18/26 moves to 12/21/29

AVATAR 5 (20th) previously dated on 12/22/28 moves to 12/19/31