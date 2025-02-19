Disney has named former Paramount top executive Daria Cercek president of its live action theatrical division.

Cercek will oversee the studio’s live action theatrical slate, development and production of films inspired by the intellectual property stable, and champion original projects. She reports to president of Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios David Greenbaum.

The upcoming Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios’ slate includes the third entry in the Avatar franchise towards the end of the year, as well as Snow White, Lilo & Stitch, Tron: Ares, Predator: Badlands, The Devil Wears Prada sequel, the live-action Moana feature, and Ice Age 6.

Reporting to Cercek will be Sam Dickerman, EVP, production; Allison Erlikhman, SVP, production; and Jessica Virtue, SVP production. Remaining in their roles and reporting to Greenbaum, Steve Asbell will continue to lead 20th Century Studios and Vanessa Morrison will continue to lead Disney live action projects for streaming.

Cercek previously served as co-president of Paramount’s motion picture group alongside co-president Mike Ireland. They spearheaded a pipeline that included Sonic the Hedgehog 3, currently on a franchise-best $478.6m at the global box office, as well as Gladiator II, Smile 2; A Quiet Place: Day One, IF, and Bob Marley: One Love.

Prior to that the new hire served as EVP of production and development for New Line Cinema, and before that SVP of production and development for 20th Century Fox.

“Daria’s unique creative talent, passion for storytelling and deep experience working with world class filmmakers fits perfectly with Disney’s mission to create unforgettable cinematic experiences that will stand the test of time,” said Greenbaum.

Said Cercek, “Disney has long set the standard for timeless storytelling, bringing to life some of the most beloved characters and stories that have captivated generations of audiences around the world.”