Richard Linklater’s Blue Moon and Mary Bronstein’s If I Had Legs I’d Kick You are among the latest titles dividing critics on this year’s Berlin jury grid.

Ethan Hawke stars as songwriter Lorenz Hart in his latest collaboration with Linklater which scored an average of 2.8 stars after proving divisive. Blue Moon received three four stars (excellent) while Martin Horyna (Cinepur, Czech Republic) and Kalapapruek (Bangkokbiznews, Thailand) gave it just one star (poor). The rest of the scores comprised two or three stars with one critic left to score.

Linklater’s last outing at Berlin was over 10 years ago with Boyhood which topped the jury grid on 3.7.

Click on the image above for the most up-to-date version of the grid.

Also receiving the whole spectrum of ratings was Bronstein’s psychodrama If I Had Legs I’d Kick You with an overall rating of 2.6. The Sundance premiere starring Rose Byrne as an overwhelmed therapist scored three four stars, one three star (good), four two stars (average) and a single one star (poor) – the latter from Carlos Heli Di Almedia (O Globo, Brazil).

Following closely behind was Frédéric Hambalek’s What Marielle Knows on 2.5 after receiving mostly two and three stars. The German satire also scored a one-star and a four-star from Paolo Bertolin (Cinematografo, Italy) and Kalapapruek, respectively.

On a 2.1 average was the Argentinian drama The Message from Ivan Fund. With one critic left to score, the black-and-white feature was met with mostly two and three-star ratings while Bertolin gave it just one star.

Finally, Vivian Qu’s Chinese action title Girls On Wire scored 2.0. Ratings comprised three three stars and four two stars while Anton Dolin (Meduza) gave it one star and Kalapapruek gave it zero stars (bad).

Meanwhile, Michel Franco’s Dreams has had its average brought down to 2.7 after Bertolin gave the film a zero-star rating. Gabriel Mascaro’s The Blue Trail is still way out in front with 3.4.

The next films to land on the grid will be Johanna Moder’s Mother’s Baby and Dreams (Sex Love) from Dag Johan Haugerud.