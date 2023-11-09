The 2024 Memorial Day summer season opening weekend is currently empty after Disney pushed Untitled Deadpool Movie from May 3 to July 26 next year due to the strike-induced production stoppage.

In a major calendar reshuffle the studio has also punted Captain America: Brave New World from July 26 2024 to February 14 2025.

Both films require further shooting days – roughly half of the film in the case of Shawn Levy’s Deadpool tentpole starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman – and few expected Brave New World starring Anthony Mackie to get such a delay given that it is further along the production cycle.

Blade starring Mahershala Ali and to be directed by Yann Demange was the first film to suffer during the strikes when production was shut down and will move from February 14 2024 to November 7 2025.

Like Thunderbolts, which features an ensemble cast including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and Steven Yeun and has been pushed back from December 20 2024 to July 25 2025, Blade had not started production when the writers strike began in May.

Mufasa: The Lion King moves from July 5 2024 to December 20 2024.

Two Untitled Disney films dated July 25 2025 and November 7 2025 are removed from the schedule.