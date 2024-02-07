Disney announced on Wednesday that it will release the animated feature Moana 2 theatrically in November this year, while Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will debut exclusively on Disney+ next month.

CEO Bob Iger also told analysts on a Q1 earnings call that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) will stream exclusively on Disney+ on March 15.

The streaming version will feature the song ‘Cardigan’ and four additional acoustic songs that were not in the theatrical version distributed via AMC Distribution, which grossed more than $260m worldwide last year.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ musical Moana 2 (formerly on the calendar as Untitled Disney Animation) will open on November 27, bringing another much-needed tentpole to a second half of the year that is forecast to be impacted by last year’s strike-induced production halts.

Dave Derrick Jr. directs the feature in which Moana, Maui and a new crew of unlikely seafarers embark on a journey to the far seas of Oceania.

Iger touted a 2024 theatrical pipeline that includes Deadpool 3, Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, and Mufasa: The Lion King. Untitled Alien Event Movie is now called Alien: Romulus and remains on course for an August 16 release.

Coming in 2025 are Captain America: Brave New World, Fantastic Four, Pixar’s Elio, Zootopia 2 (previously Untitled Disney Animation, opening on November 26, 2025) and Avatar 3. 2026 and beyond promise Frozen 3 and new Toy Story and Star Wars films.