Taiwan’s Distribution Workshop is to begin sales at Cannes on Jackie Chan fantasy adventure The Legend, which marks the action star’s tenth film with director Stanley Tong.

The $50m mainland China feature is a sequel to 2005’s The Myth, which was also directed by Tong, and stars Chan as an archaeologist who discovers a jade pendant that seems to connect the dream world with reality.

Produced by Bona Film Group, the feature also stars Yixing Zhang, Coulee Nazha and Aarif Lee. A release date has yet to be set but Distribution Workshop stated it would be “coming up soon”.

Chan, who recently topped the mainland Chinese box office with retired stuntman comedy Ride On, previously worked with director Tong on Rumble In The Bronx, Police Story 3, Supercop and Vanguard among others.

Also on the slate of Distribution Workshop is One More Chance, starring Chow Yun Fat and directed by Anthony Pun (Extraordinary Mission), which has gone through several name changes and has now set a release date.

Written by Felix Chong and produced by Ronald Wong, the $40m feature is set in Hong Kong, Macau and China, and centres on a pathological gambler who finds a way to connect with his autistic son.

The release date in China has been set for June 21, following by an opening in Hong Kong on June 29.