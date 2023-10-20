Kyiv-based outfit Green Light Films is launching as an all-rights distribution and co-production company for the Ukrainian market and will attend the AFM on the look out for acquisitions.

Green Light Films is led by CEO Veronika Yasinska and chief content officer Nadiia Zaionchkovska who have both worked in distribution and content licencing in Ukraine for many years.

It is backed by the holding company behind the Ukraine-based Multiplex chain of theatres which has 25 cinemas with 148 screens in 12 cities and towns across the country.

Zaionchkovska said Green Light will aim to handle all rights for “a diverse slate of international commercially-minded and prestige festival titles with a strong theatrical potential for the territory of Ukraine”

As well as English-language films, the company is open to acquiring both European features and animation.

“Even though our team is already re-connecting with the sales agents and distributors digitally it is important to meet in person, share our vision and put our company on the map of Central Eastern European distribution,” Yasinska commented of the splash the company is looking to make in Santa Monica.

The Green Light boss also shared insights into the current state of the Ukrainian film market, a year and a half after the Russian invasion of the country.

She said that 178 cinemas are currently operating, compared to 230 locations before the invasion in February 2022.

Yasinska said the demographics of the theatrical audience has changed due to massive migration; approximately six million Ukrainians out of a population of 36.7 million have left the country, mostly women with children. She said the performance of independent general entertainment and female-skewed titles has weakened dramatically, while family films and animation also underperform though not as drastically. However, demand for young adult genre content has improved.

Green Light’s first pick-ups are expected to be announced shortly.