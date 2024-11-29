UK-based sales firm Blue Eyes Film has boarded international rights on Paul Crampton’s documentary Dogspiracy.

Currently in post-production, the film follows UK veterinarian Marc Abraham’s investigation of dog abuse and exploitation, and a conspiracy that prevents bipartisan laws from being passed on the topic.

The film is produced by Jiri Tucek of the Czech Republic’s DonArt Films, which retains rights for Eastern Europe.

It has the support of representatives from the Humane Society US, British Vets Association, the RSPCA and the Royal Veterinary Clinic, and features politicians including former Green Party leader Caroline Lucas, independent MP Rosie Duffield, and US Democratic senator Ben Kramer.

“The film makes you laugh and offer hope and a call to action, as we can make change happen,” said Michael Cowan, who founded Blue Eyes earlier this year.