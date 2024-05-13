UK documentary specialist Dogwoof has boarded international sales on Oliver Stone’s Lula, ahead of its world premiere at Cannes, where it will receive a special screening.

Gersh is handling US rights on the project, which follows the story of Brazil’s beloved president Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva, and his journey from the presidential palace to imprisonment for 19 months, and back again to regain the presidency in 2022.

The documentary, co-directed by Rob Wilson, features unprecedented access to Lula and his closest advisors through a series of interviews, revealing the inside story of ‘Operation Car Wash’ – a landmark anti-corruption probe in Brazil – featuring the journalist Glenn Greenwald, who blew open the story that led to Lula’s release from prison.

Fernando Sulichin of Los Angeles-based New Element Media produced the project along with Stone’s longtime collaborator Maximilien Arvelaiz.

US filmmaker Stone’s credits include documentary on the benefits of nuclear power, Nuclear Now, 2016’s Snowden and Oscar winning films Midnight Express, Platoon and Born On The Fourth Of July.

Wilson has worked with Stone for more than 25 years. He served as a co-producer and second unit director on Stone’s 2016 feature Snowdon and produced Stone’s JFK Revisited, which world premiered at Cannes in 2021.