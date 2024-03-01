Fatma Al-Remaihi, CEO of the Doha Film Institute (DFI), has today called for a ceasefire to bring an end to the “genocide in Gaza”, in her speech to open Qumra, the DFI’s project and talent lab.

Addressing the 200 Qumra attendees at Doha’s Museum of Islamic Art, Al-Remaihi said, “While we celebrate the progress we have made, we are also confronted with a genocide in Gaza; and the ongoing attempts in silencing the voices crying out against it.

“It’s extremely frustrating and disappointing to see creative spaces, once considered safe havens for free expression, become oppressive. This cultural genocide is a profound reminder of our responsibility as a global community to ensure all the voices are heard, and all lives are treated with dignity and respect.”

Qumra can provide a platform for voices in this conflict and other regional issues, she said. “While the situation continues to worsen in Palestine and countries throughout the region including Yemen, Lebanon, Sudan and Syria, providing a platform to acknowledge the courage and resilience of those fighting against oppression becomes even more important. Let us all collectively wish for all calls for ceasefire now, to be heard.”

Al-Remaihi was speaking at a relaxed ‘meet-and-greet’ that kicks off the six-day event, ahead of a masterclass from Australian actress Toni Collette.

Palestinian filmmaker Elia Suleiman, who is artistic advisor to the DFI, also spoke on the conflict in relation to Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone Of Interest.

“During and maybe after you watch it, it asks you things such as what must be done and what must be done is take a certain responsibility to take a moral and ethical position regarding what the film allows, that it seeps through to other genocides, and other massacres and horrible violence around the world,” said Suleiman. “As we are here, I think there’s a benefit also that we take a little distance from - as Fatma mentioned - what is going on. And maybe to allow for this questioning of what must be done in the context of storytelling, in the pleasure of asking a cinematic questions as we tell our stories. Maybe this is the right amount of days for us to contemplate.

“Maybe have a solid moment. also start to converse and chat. And discuss aesthetics in order to somehow bring us some kind of inspiration and creativity.”

Barbie

Suleiman had begun his Qumra speech on a lighter note, saying he had a “public confession” to make – that he had started watching Barbie on the plane journey to Qatar. “I was not able to follow because it’s so multi-layered,” said Suleiman. “So I decided to quit it somewhere halfway. And I thought maybe it’s for the benefit of the film, to leave it open-ended.”

Qumra deputy director Hanaa Issa also spoke about the 47 countries represented at this year’s edition; before the filmmakers were presented on stage. All attendees then gathered for a group photo overlooking the bay in Doha.

Collette’s two-hour masterclass this afternoon will be followed by evening screenings of two previously released DFI-backed films: Lina Soualem’s Bye Bye Tiberias, and Faouzi Bensaidi’s Deserts.