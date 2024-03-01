Screen can exclusively reveal the first trailer for Phantoms Of The Sierra Madre, Havard Bustnes’ documentary about the search for a lost Apache tribe in Mexico.

The film has its world premiere in the Dox:Award competition at CPH:DOX in March 2024.

Denmark’s DR Sales handles world sales on the film.

Phantoms Of The Sierra Madre is produced by Bustnes, Christian Aune Falch and Bird Runningwater.

It follows Danish screenwriter Lars K. Andersen as he follows his childhood hero Norwegian explorer Helge Ingstad, who in 1937 went on an expedition to Mexico to search for a lost Apache tribe.