The Doha Film Institute (DFI) has cancelled the 2023 edition of the Ajyal Film Festival “in solemn solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and sisters”, according to a statement.
The event in the Qatari capital, which showcases both international and local family-friendly films, was due to run November 8-16.
The statement said: “At this time, we are grieving alongside the community within our region and are devastated by the staggering daily loss of innocent lives. It is simply not a time for celebration, it is a time for focused and intentional action.”
It adds: “Amplifying Palestinian stories has always been crucial in our work as a cultural organisation… In this spirit, in lieu of delivering this year’s edition of the Ajyal Film Festival, the Institute will be exploring new avenues to use our platform to expand the reach and volume of Palestinian voices worldwide.”
It is the latest festival from the region to be impacted by the Hamas-Israel conflict, with events in El Gouna and Cairo (both in Egypt) cancelled in the past days.
Cancellation of 11th Ajyal Film Festival
In solemn solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and sisters, we at the Doha Film Institute (DFI) will be cancelling this year’s edition of the Ajyal Film Festival. As those of you familiar with the Festival have come to know, Ajyal as an event is much more than an annual celebration of the art of storytelling. At its heart, Ajyal is a grassroots event that is created and delivered by the community, for the community. At this time, we are grieving alongside the community within our region and are devastated by the staggering daily loss of innocent lives. It is simply not a time for celebration, it is a time for focused and intentional action.
Since its inception, DFI has championed voices from underrepresented communities worldwide with the aim of bringing a balance in narratives to the world of storytelling.
Amplifying Palestinian stories has always been crucial in our work as a cultural organisation. We remain steadfast in our commitment to empowering their authentic representation and
stand firmly for the accurate portrayal of their experiences and humanity.
In this spirit, in lieu of delivering this year’s edition of the Ajyal Film Festival, the Institute will be exploring new avenues to use our platform to expand the reach and volume of Palestinian voices worldwide. The time for meaningful action is now, and it is more important than ever for us to continue to serve as a conduit for their unfiltered narratives to be heard, recognised, and respected.
With resolve and with your support during this critical time, we look forward to standing together in the pursuit of a peaceful and just future.
