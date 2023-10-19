The Doha Film Institute (DFI) has cancelled the 2023 edition of the Ajyal Film Festival “in solemn solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and sisters”, according to a statement.

The event in the Qatari capital, which showcases both international and local family-friendly films, was due to run November 8-16.

The statement said: “At this time, we are grieving alongside the community within our region and are devastated by the staggering daily loss of innocent lives. It is simply not a time for celebration, it is a time for focused and intentional action.”

It adds: “Amplifying Palestinian stories has always been crucial in our work as a cultural organisation… In this spirit, in lieu of delivering this year’s edition of the Ajyal Film Festival, the Institute will be exploring new avenues to use our platform to expand the reach and volume of Palestinian voices worldwide.”

It is the latest festival from the region to be impacted by the Hamas-Israel conflict, with events in El Gouna and Cairo (both in Egypt) cancelled in the past days.

Read the full statement below.