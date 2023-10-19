This year’s El Gouna Film Festival (GFF) in Egypt has been postponed indefinitely due to the Hamas-Israel conflict.

On X (formerly Twitter), the festival said: “In light of the deeply distressing circumstances prevailing in Gaza, the management of El Gouna Film Festival has made the conscious decision to postpone the forthcoming sixth edition of the festival.”

Festival management previously shifted the dates back by a fortnight, from October 13-20 to October 27-November 2, due to the crisis.

In its statement, the festival added that it would donate 5m Egyptian pounds ($161,800) to humanitarian charities working in Gaza.

Yesterday, the Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF) cancelled its 2023 edition, which was set to run November 15-24.