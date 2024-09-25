China’s Rediance has acquired international sales rights to Chinese actor Dong Zijian’s directorial feature debut My Friend An Delie, which is set to premiere in the main competition at the upcoming Tokyo International Film Festival.

Dong began his career as an actor aged 17 and has since been active in both film and TV. He has starred in acclaimed films such as Jia Zhangke’s 2015 Cannes competitor Mountains May Depart and Liu Jie’s De Lan, which won the Golden Goblet Award for best film at Shanghai.

Dong also co-wrote the new film, inspired by the homonymous novel by famed writer Shuang Xuetao, which follows a young man who rushes back to his hometown in northeast China upon hearing about his father’s death. On the flight he runs into his childhood friend, the titular An Delie. When the latter insists he does not know him, a weighty past starts to emerge.

Dong also stars in the film, along with Liu Haoran whose credits include the Detective Chinatown franchise and The Breaking Ice. It is backed by Huace Pictures and Nineteen Pictures.

The project began about six years ago as a youth story. When writing the script, Dong started to recall things from his own past. “These memories seem to come from far away, with strong colours, but also strange feelings,” he said. “They are more sorrowful and full of imagination and hope than anything I have actually experienced.”

Recent titles on China-based sales agent Rediance’s slate include Chinese director Huo Xin’s feature debut Bound In Heaven and Taiwanese director Huang Xi’s Daughter’s Daughter, both of which premiered at Toronto.

The 37th Tokyo International Film Festival is set to take place from October 28 to November 6.