Longtime Sony Pictures Entertainment executive Doug Belgrad is joining Netflix as vice president of film, joining the team assembled by the streamer’s new film head Dan Lin.

Belgrad was at Sony for more than 25 years, most recently as president of the Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group. Before that, he spent a decade as president and head of production at Columbia Pictures.

At Sony, he was involved in the Spider-man, Men In Black and Bad Boys franchises, as well as individual projects including The Social Network, Zero Dark Thirty, Captain Phillips and American Hustle.

In 2016, after leaving Sony, Belgrad founded 2.0 Entertainment, a film and TV production and financing company based at Sony. Projects produced by Belgrad and co-financed by 2.0 included the upcoming Bad Boys For Life, The Pope’s Exorcist and Peter Rabbit and its sequel.

2.0 will continue to work on its slate of projects under the leadership of Sophie Cassidy and Zack Conroy.

Commenting on his new post Belgrad said: “It will be a privilege to work with the incredible team at Netflix and take on the responsibility of supervising film production for the biggest provider of filmed entertainment in the world. I’m inspired by the chance to work alongside Dan, whose taste as a filmmaker and hit maker is well proven.”

Netflix Film chairman Lin added: “We are thrilled to welcome Doug to our film team as vice president of film. He brings a wealth of experience to the role from his many years as a respected studio executive, producer and co-financier. We will be leaning on Doug’s great creative instincts, his eye for talent, and his deep relationships across the filmmaking and talent community.”