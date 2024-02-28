Producer, studio veteran and Rideback founder Dan Lin has been named chairman of Netflix Film to replace the outgoing Scott Stuber, effective April 1.

Lin reports to Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria and worked with the streamer on The Two Popes, and the live-action series Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The executive founded Rideback in 2008 and served as CEO at the company. His producer credits include films in the Lego and It franchises, and Haunted Mansion.

Prior to Rideback, Lin served as SVP of production for Warner Bros. Pictures from 1999 to 2007, where he oversaw the development and production of features such as Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-winning drama The Departed.

Stuber departs after seven years at the helm, having built a features roster of Roma, The Irishman, Maestro, Marriage Story, and Nyad, among others.