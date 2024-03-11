Worldwide box office March 1-3

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1. Dune: Part Two (Warner Bros) $127m $367.5m $81m $210.5m 73 2. Kung Fu Panda 4 (Universal) $80.5m $80.5m $22.2m $22.2m 42 3. The Pig, The Snake And The Pigeon (various) $20.7m $54.9m $20.7m $54.9m 1 4. I Miss You (various) $13.2m $13.3m $13.2m $13.3m 1 5. Imaginary (Lionsgate) $13.1m $13.1m $3.1m $3.1m 28 6. Exhuma (various) $11.3m $54.8m $11.3m $54.8m 4 7. Bob Marley: One Love (Paramount) $9m $160.5m $4.9m $71.2m 53 8. Article 20 (various) $8.3m $335.3m $8.3m $334.7m 2 9. Cabrini (various) $7.6m $7.6m $65,670 $65,670 7 10. Pegasus 2 (various) $6.7m $472.7m $6.7m $470.9m 3

Credit: Comscore. All figures are estimates.

‘Dune: Part Two’ boosted by China opening

UPDATE: Warner Bros and Legendary’s Dune: Part Two stayed top of the worldwide box office at the weekend, shrugging off the challenge of Kung Fu Panda 4.

The Denis Villeneuve film dropped by 44% in North America, delivering an estimated $46.0m in the US and Canada. For international, the performance was stronger in holdover markets (down a slimmer 34%) and Dune: Part Two was also boosted by a $19.6m opening in China. Across 72 international markets, the film grossed $82.1m at the weekend. Worldwide tally for the session was an estimated $127.0m, and total to date is $369.6m.

While on opening weekend, UK/Ireland had a solid lead over other major markets such as France and Germany, stronger holds in the latter two countries saw the gap narrow for week two, at least in terms of weekend takings. France and Germany fell 17% and 19% respectively, compared to 34% in UK/Ireland.

In cumulative totals, UK/Ireland leads the international pack with $24.4m, ahead of China ($19.6m), France ($19.6m), Germany ($18.2m), Australia ($11.6m), South Korea ($10.9m), Spain ($7.5m), Italy ($7.4m) and Mexico ($7.2m).

Mexico is typically one of the top five international markets for a film, but was only the 14th-biggest for the first Dune (with $5.0m lifetime, according to Box Office Mojo). Dune: Part Two has already overtaken Dune’s lifetime total in Mexico.

In China, the $19.6m opening was on par with the first Dune film, which grossed $39.5m lifetime in the territory.

Dune: Part Two topped the weekend box office in 57 of its 72 overseas markets, and was the top US film in a further three territories.

IMAX recorded just a 15% drop globally from the opening weekend, and the film’s worldwide cumulative total on the format is now $72.4m – almost 20% of Dune: Part Two’s total takings.

The original Dune film grossed $108.9m in North America over its lifetime, and Part Two has already smashed past that number with $157.0m. Globally, Dune grossed $433.8m, and Part Two is now 85% of the way to matching that number.

‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ makes strong start in early markets



UPDATE: Eight years after the release of Kung Fu Panda 3, Universal’s release of the latest in the DreamWorks Animation series confirms that audiences have not lost affection for the underdog martial arts hero. Kung Fu Panda 4 has debuted at the top of the North America box office with a confirmed $58.0m, plus $23.7m in 41 early international markets. Those numbers combine to deliver an $81.7m global opening.

Comparisons with previous films in the franchise are tricky since the global rollout differed on each occasion, but in North America the latest has opened bigger than Kung Fu Panda 3 ($41.3m debut) and Kung Fu Panda 2 ($47.7m), and is just behind 2008’s Kung Fu Panda ($60.2m). These numbers are not adjusted for inflation.

Universal estimates that in like-for-like international markets, the new film opened bigger than the second and third films in the series. The top international market so far is Spain (comfirmed $3.1m), ahead of Malaysia ($2.4m), Indonesia ($2.2m) and Vietnam ($1.9m). In Vietnam, the film delivered the biggest ever opening for a US animation.

Many major markets have yet to release Kung Fu Panda 4, as the film takes advantage of local holidays including Easter. This coming weekend sees the film land in Mexico and Germany, with Brazil, Italy and China a week later, and then France, Australia, UK/Ireland and South Korea all to follow.

The film is chasing some pretty hefty worldwide totals for the earlier three in the series: Kung Fu Panda reached $632.1m worldwide; Kung Fu Panda 2 grossed $665.7m; and Kung Fu Panda 3 was a little softer with $521.2m. A lot is riding in China, which – for example – delivered $154.3m on Kung Fu Panda 3.

‘Imaginary’ lands mid-table with $13.1m

Lionsgate’s release of latest Blumhouse horror Imaginary has debuted in third place at the North America box office with an estimated $10.0m. The film also rolled into 27 first-wave international markets, adding a mild $3.1m. Those numbers combine to deliver $13.1m – enough for a fifth-place entry into the worldwide weekend chart.

Among international markets, UK/Ireland delivered $836,000 for Lionsgate, and Australia grossed £503,000 for local distributor Studiocanal. Key territories opening this coming weekend include Germany, Mexico and Spain.

Jeff Wadlow (Kick-Ass 2, Fantasy Island, Truth Or Dare) directs from a screenplay he co-wrote. CinemaScore is a discouraging C+.

Landing one place below Imaginary at the North America box office is Angels Studios’ release of Cabrini – targeting the faith audience with a drama about Catholic missionary Francesca Cabrini. Debut in its home market is $7.6m. Mild takings for the film in six international markets total an estimated $66,000.

Asian films continue to show global strength

While Kung Fu Panda 4 is Asian only in its storyline and setting, films actually produced in the continent continue to show strength at the global box office – making up half of the weekend top 10 chart.

Taiwanese black comedy action thriller The Pig, The Snake And The Pigeon leads (see chart above), ahead of Chinese romantic drama I Miss You, which landed in China with $13.2m.

Horror hit Exhuma continues its strong run in South Korea, and has now reached $54.8m.

Lower down the top 10 chart are Zhang Yimou’s legal drama Article 20, and motor-racing drama Pegasus 2.