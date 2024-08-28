Rebecca Ferguson, star of the Dune films and The Greatest Showman, has joined the cast of The Magic Faraway Tree, as production moves from the UK to Malta.

The Swedish actor plays Dame Snap, the villainous headmistress in Enid Blyton’s classic children’s story of the same name on which the film is based.

Ferguson completes the cast, which includes Claire Foy, Andrew Garfield, Nicola Coughlan, Nonso Anozie, Jessica Gunning, Lenny Henry, Michael Palin, Simon Russell Beale and Jennifer Saunders. Shooting has been taking place this summer in the south of England and at Shinfield Studios.

Ben Gregor directs the UK project, with Pippa Harris and Nicolas Brown of the Neal Street Productions producing, along with Danny Perkins of Elysian Film Group and Jane Hooks.

Ashland Hill Media Finance is fully financing. Palisades Park Pictures is handling worldwide sales, with CAA Media Finance co-repping US rights.

Ferguson is also set to star in Kathryn Bigelow’s upcoming untitled Netflix feature, Amazon MGM Studios’ sci-fi thriller Mercy opposite Chris Pratt and Netflix’s Peaky Blinders feature.