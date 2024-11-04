Edgar Wright’s dystopian drama The Running Man starring Glen Powell has begun production in the UK for Paramount.

The feature is filming in London and also stars Josh Brolin, Katy O’Brian, Michael Cera, Emilia Jones and William H. Macy.

Based on the 1982 Stephen King novel, The Running Man centres around a deadly game show in which one man must outrun professional killers over 30 days to win a cash prize and save his sick child.

Wright penned the script with Michael Bacall and produces alongside Simon Kinberg and Nira Park. The film is slated for a November 2025 release, the year in which the original novel was set.

It follows TriStar’s 1987 adaptation starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.