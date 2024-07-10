Daisy-May Hudson’s fiction debut Lollipop, a documentary about a man’s relationship with a life-sized AI-animated doll and Nina Conti’s Cannes Great 8 title Sunlight are among 18 world premieres at the new-look Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF, August 15-21).

A total of 37 feature films form the line-up of EIFF’s 77th edition, which is the first under the leadership of Paul Ridd as festival director and Andrew Macdonald as chair. The line-up includes 10 world premieres in the running for the £50,000 Sean Connery prize for feature filmmaking excellence, plus four retrospective screenings, a Midnight Madness strand and five short film programmes.

Scroll down for the full line-up

The films in the running for the Sean Connery prize include the BFI and BBC Film-backed Lollipop (see a first-look image above), that follows a young woman who, having just been released from prison, struggles to regain custody of her children from the care system. It was the first major title announced by former Embankment execs Calum Gray and Max Pirkis’s Architect. The cast includes Screen Star of Tomorrow 2023 Posy Sterling.

Smiles And Kisses You is a US documentary from Bryan Carberry, about the relationship between a man and his life-size AI-animated doll, exploring loneliness in the age of algorithmic dating apps.

Conti, a comedian, ventriloquist and Edinburgh Fringe Festival veteran, directs and stars in Sunlight, an absurdist road movie about a monkey, a man and a dead man’s watch. Metro International is handling sales.

The out of competition world premieres include Euros Lyn’s black comedy The Radleys, based on a novel of the same name by Matt Haig, that stars Damian Lewis and is being sold by Cornerstone. A seemingly ordinary family conceals an almighty secret – they are vampires.

Polly Steele’s documentary The Mountain Within Me is charts the recovery of rugby player Ed Jackson following a near-fatal accident, through a new-found love for mountaineering. Universal Pictures Content Group will release the doc in the UK-Ireland, in partnership with Dogwoof.

Daniel Reisinger’s unconventional romantic comedy And Mrs, starring Aisling Bea and Colin Hanks, also world premieres out-of-competition.

The Midnight Madness strand, which will screen horror, action and comedies late into the night, will open with the UK premiere of Alien: Romulus and close with Coralie Fargeat’s Cannes title The Substance. Also in this strand, Sunray: Fallen Soldier, a thriller created by and starring former Royal Marines Commandos and sold by Film Seekers, will world premiere.

The screening showcase for a new visionary work in honour of writer, academic and former EIFF director Lynda Myles, titled Lynda Myles Celebrates, will be the world premiere of Argentinian filmmaker Axel Cheb Terrab’s film Gala & Kiwi, presented to the audience by Myles.

The industry programme will run across the first weekend of the festival, with details to follow.

“Through a spirit of collaboration, passion and above all teamwork, we have worked to fashion something special out of a shared vision for what we want this historic festival to be going forward, and to offer a platform to an enormous range of film work. Since day one, the audience has always been front and centre in our thinking,” said Paul Ridd, EIFF director.

Venue partners are Cameo Cinema and Summerhall alongside sites that seek to embed the festival within the Edinburgh Fringe that also runs in August, including 50 George Square, Inspace on Crichton Street and Tollcross Central Hall.

EIFF 2024 line-up

*denotes world premiere

The Outrun (UK) – opening night film

Dir. Nora Fingscheidt

Since Yesterday: The Untold Story Of Scotland’s Girl Bands (UK)* – closing night film

Dirs. Blair Young, Carla J Easton

The Sean Connery Prize for Feature Filmmaking Excellence

All The Mountains Give (Iran)*

Dir. Arash Rakhsha

The Ceremony (UK)*

Dir. Jack King

Fuga (Belg)*

Dirs. Mary Jiménez, Bénédicte Liénard

Lilies Not For Me (US)*

Dir. Will Seefried

Lollipop (UK)*

Dir. Daisy-May Hudson

A Shrine (Canada)*

Dir. Abdolreza Kahani

Smiles And Kisses And You (US)*

Dir. Bryan Carberry

Sunlight (UK)*

Dir. Nina Conti

To Kill A Wolf (US)*

Dir. Kelsey Taylor

Xibalba Monster (Mex)*

Dir. Manuela Irene

Out of competition features

Acting (UK)*

Dir. Sophie Fiennes

And Mrs (UK)*

Dir. Daniel Reisinger

Armand (Norway)

Dir. Halfdan Ullmann Tønde

Between The Temples (US)

Dir. Nathan Silver

Black Dog (Taiwan)

Dir. Guan Hu

Blue Sun Palace (US)

Dir. Constance Tsang

Bogancloch (UK)

Dir. Ben Rivers

Joy Dancer (US)*

Dirs. Suzanne Smith, Sylvia Solf

Mongrel (Taiwan)

Dirs. Wei Liang Chiang, You Qiao Yin

My Favourite Cake (Iran-Fr-Swe-Ger)

Dirs. Maryam Moghadam, Behtash Sanaeeha

A New Kind Of Wilderness (Norway)

Dir. Silje Evensmo Jacobsen

Schirkoa: In Lies We Trust (India)

Dir. Ishan Shukla

Sing Sing (US)

Dir. Greg Kwedar

Steppenwolf (Kazakhstan)

Dir. Adilkhan Yerzhanov

A Sudden Glimpse To Deeper Things (UK)

Dir. Mark Cousins

The Mountain Within Me (UK)*

Dir. Polly Steele

The Radleys (UK)*

Dir. Euros Lyn

Timestalker (UK)

Dir. Alice Lowe

Midnight Madness

Alien: Romulus (US)

Dir. Fede Álvarez

The Substance (US-UK-Fr)

Dir. Coralie Fargeat

Birdeater (Australia)

Dirs. Jack Clark, Jim Weir

King Baby (UK)

Dirs. Kit Redstone, Arran Shearing

Oddity (Ire)

Dir. Damian Mc Carthy

Sunray: Fallen Soldier (UK)*

Dirs. James Clarke, Daniel Shephard

Lynda Myles Celebrates

Gala And Kiwi (Arg)*

Dir. Axel Cheb Terrab

Retrospectives

I Know Where I’m Going! (UK)

Dirs. Emeric Pressburger, Michael Powell

Suspiria (It)

Dir. Dario Argento (Gaspar Noé will take part in an ‘in conversation’ event following the screening)

The Untouchables (US)

Dir. Brian De Palma

Phantom Of The Paradise (US)

Dir. Brian De Palma