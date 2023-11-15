Paul Ridd, head of acquisitions at UK distributor Picturehouse Entertainment, has been named festival director of Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF).

Ridd will be responsible for creating, developing and running the business, implementing the fundraising strategy, and delivering a budget and a multi-year plan for the festival.

In addition, the fesival said he will work collaboratively with the board to lead the organisation’s overall strategic direction and sustainability, develop the strategy and vision and build the wider team.

“I am beyond thrilled to be joining EIFF at a crucial point in its history. I aim to lead the festival into a bright new future with world class films, world class filmmakers and engaged audiences at the heart of everything we do,” said Ridd.

“In the coming months I look forward to assembling a team to deliver the festival, working closely with [EIFF chair] Andrew Macdonald and the new board to launch something fresh and different for the global scene.”

DNA Films producer Macdonald is joined on the board by former Disney exec Peter Rice and Aftersun producer Amy Jackson.

“Paul is passionate about film and has the energy and entrepreneurial skills to lead and champion the new, fresh voice of EIFF. I look forward to supporting him and the new team now and in the future,” said Macdonald.

Ridd will join in December, relocating frorm London to Edinburgh for the job in the new year. His first festival in post is taking place in August 2024.

“Bring it on”

Ridd started working at Picturehouse Entertainment in 2011 as a programmer for cinemas, moving into acquisitions and has been head of acquisitions since Janaury 2022. During his tenure, Picturehouse has released films including Francis Lee’s God’s Own Country, Audrey Diwan’s Happening and Charlotte Regan’s Scrapper.

A Screen Future Leader 2021, Ridd has acted as a programme advisor to the BFI London Film Festival since 2018 and an international consultant for Karlovy Vary International Film Festival from 2019.

The 76th edition of EIFF took place last August, in a special one-year iteration as part of the Edinburgh International Festival, under the leadership of programme director Kate Taylor and executive producer Tamara Van Strijthem. Prior to this, Kristy Matheson helmed the festival for the August 2022 edition. EIFF’s former parent charity Centre for the Moving Image entered administration in October 2022, with Matheson subsequently moving to the position of festivals director at the BFI, where she heads up BFI London Film Festival.

”I am indebted to the unparalleled mentorship of Clare Binns these past years and I aim to replicate her fierce dedication, passion and true love for cinema as the driving principles of the festival,” said Ridd. ”Watch this space, and bring it on.”