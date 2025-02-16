The use of AI to enhance film sales is a talking point at the EFM, with at least 20 sales agents telling Screen the technology was not for them.



Instead, they continue to use tried-and-true databases, human vendors – and old-fashioned instincts.

“Why would I use AI to generate comps when I know these numbers like the back of my hand?” asked one.

One outlier is Los Angeles-based MonteCristo International, at the EFM with martial arts adventure The Princess, horror Apartment 1303, and romantic comedy Promised.

CEO Michael Taverna said his team has been using Elon Musk’s AI assistant Grok to generate sales projections and to create marketing materials, including posters for in some cases just $500, which he said was significantly lower than using traditional designers.



“We can do it without the issue of copyright on certain images,” Taverna said, adding that the suite of AI services was helping to reduce costs.