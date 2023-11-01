Electric Entertainment has announced at AFM that Linda Lavin from Being The Ricardos has joined Lisa Brenner on the cast of new AFM sales title One Big Happy Family.

Matt Sohn’s (The Muppets Mayhem) film is based on a screenplay by Brenner about a woman who embarks on a journey with her mother to find her real father after a mail-in DNA test reveals the man she thought was her father for 40 years is not her biological parent.

One Big Happy Family is expected to be completed by the end of the year and is produced by Brenner and Grace Lay of LinLay Productions. Steve Lee is executive producer.

Brenner said, “This is a film that explores what it means to be family. It takes a very serious and profound situation and turns it upside down into a joyous, heartfelt comedy.”

Electric’s features include The Deal starring Sumalee Montano and Emma Fischer, and Bad Samaritan starring David Tennant and Robert Sheehan.