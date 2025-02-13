Ella Balinska from Charlie’s Angels and The Occupant has joined the cast of Greg McLean’s meta genre title The Horror Game, which Concourse is introducing to buyers at EFM this week.

Production is scheduled to commence later this year on the story of a young woman, desperate to find her missing sister, who along with her three friends must fight her way through a virtual reality horror game where death becomes real.

McLean, best known for the Australian Wolf Creek horror franchise and Jungle starring Daniel Radcliffe, will direct from a screenplay by Gus Krieger (Old Henry, Would You Rather).

Balinska gained recognition as a co-lead in the Charlie’s Angels reboot alongside Kristen Stewart and Naomi Scott, and subsequently headlined Netflix’s Resident Evil series. Coming up, she will star in Voltage Pictures’ Marked Men (Rule + Shaw) opening this year.

Tyler Condon is producing through his CinemaWays, alongside Matthew Shreder of Concourse Media, which is financing the project and represents worldwide sales.

McLean said, “Ella radiates the intelligence, prowess, and charisma necessary for our resilient protagonist Gemma, and our team couldn’t be happier to join with her in bringing this scary, fun, and truly wild horror movie to life.”

“Genre-savvy, high-concept horror is proving to be dynamic in the current marketplace”, said Shreder. “The Horror Game taps into this demand with its unique premise – calling back to every horror sub-genre.”

Balinska is represented by UTA and Entertainment 360. McLean is represented by Range Media.

Concourse’s EFM slate includes Raider starring Aaron Eckhart and Jason Isaacs directed by Simon West; Sovereign starring Nick Offerman and Denis Quaid; and Code 3 with Rainn Wilson and Lil Rel Howery.