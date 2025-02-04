Screen International is keeping track of the key packages launched before and during the 2025 European Film Market, which runs February 13-19.

Refresh the page for latest updates. Listed in alphabetical order.

Arctic Skies

Morfydd Clark and Ariyon Bakare star in this UFO thriller, to be shot at Steven Knight’s Digbeth Loc. Studios in Birmingham. Writer-directors Elliot and Zander Weaver. Their Elliander Pictures are producing with Lowkey Films.

Int’l sales: Independent Entertainment

Eddington

Ari Aster thriller starring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone and Austin Butler, revolving around a couple stranded in a small New Mexico town. A24 is financing and producing.

Int’l sales: A24

Safe House

Action thriller starring Lucien Laviscount from Emily In Paris and Hannah John-Kamen from Marvel’s Thunderbolts. Jamie Marshall directs from a screenplay by Leon Langford. Lucas Jarach of Green Light Pictures is producing Safe House, which shot in Los Angeles and is in post.

World sales: Voltage Pictures

Sleeping Lions

Jonathan Pryce and Nick Mohammed lead the cast of Mat Whitecross’ comedy murder mystery, a contemporary adaptation of Cyril Hare’s 1951 novel An English Murder. Developed and to be distributed by Sky in the UK and Ireland, the film will shoot in the UK later this year.`

Int’l sales: Mister Smith Entertainment

The Shitheads

Road trip comedy starring Dave Franco, O’Shea Jackson Jr and Peter Dinklage. Written and directed by Macon Blair. WME Independent is handling domestic sales with CAA Media Finance. Gramercy Park Media is co-producing and financing.

Int’l sales: WME Independent

Untitled Mike Leigh project

Mike Leigh’s next project is set to shoot later this year, with backing from Film4 and Desmar on board as an equity financier. As is customary, plot and casting are yet to be determined. Bleecker Street releasing in the US and Studiocanal in UK-Ireland.

Int’l sales: Cornerstone

Wed Wabbit

An adaptation of the book by Lissa Evans about a 12-year-old girl plunged into the absurd world of her sister favourite pop-up book from UK animation studio Locksmith Animation. Olly Reid directs the feature which has been developed with Sky. Julie Lockhart, co-founder and president of production at Locksmith Animation is producing with Andrew Baker for Cantilever Media.

World sales: Timeless Films