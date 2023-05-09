Conic has acquired all UK-Ireland distribution rights to Ella Glendining’s documentary Is There Anybody Out There?.

The Glasgow-based distributor is planning a theatrical release for autumn 2023, having bought the title from sales agent Autlook.

Is There Anybody Out There? premiered in the World Cinema Documentary Competition at Sundance Film Festival in January, going on to play SXSW, Thessaloniki, CPH:DOX and HotDocs.

The film follows filmmaker Glendining’s search for someone with a body that looks like hers, and explores what it takes to love yourself fiercely as a disabled person in an ableist world.

It is a debut feature from Glendining, who was named a Screen UK-Ireland Star of Tomorrow in 2020.

Producer Janine Marmot is currently financing two fiction films: Everybody Digs Bill Evans starring The Worst Person In The World’s Anders Danielsen Lie; and Far Out, an adaptation of Marie Darrieussecq’s novel White.