Elliot Page (The Umbrella Academy, Juno) and Hillary Baack (Sound Of Metal, The East) have been unveiled as the stars of Close To You from Bafta-winning writer and director Dominic Savage (The Escape, I Am Ruth).

Krishnendu Majumdar and Richard Yee developed the project under their Me + You Productions label in the UK and produce alongside Daniel Bekerman and Chris Yurkovich of Good Question Media in Canada, and Savage and Page, who conceived and co-wrote the story.

Kindred Spirit is co-financing the feature and Anita Gou (The Farewell, Honey Boy) and Sam Intili (I Saw The TV Glow) serve as executive producers alongside Rolling Dice’s Nia Vazirani (The Trial Of The Chicago 7). Executive Producers include Matt Jordan Smith of Page’s PageBoy Productions.

Principal photography recently wrapped in Canada on the story of Sam (Page) who has a chance encounter with an old friend (Baack) on his way home to a dreaded family reunion which forces him to confront old memories.

UTA Independent Film Group represents worldwide rights.

Page can currently be seen as Viktor Hargreeves in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, which wrapped production on the fourth season in May. Page’s memoir ‘Pageboy’ was published globally earlier this month and chronicles a life being queer and trans in the public eye.

Page’s production company PageBoy Productions is producing Backspot, a queer cheerleading film which recently wrapped production.

Savage earned a Bafta nomination for Nice Girl (2000) and won for When I Was 12 (2001) and I Am Ruth (2022), which won the Bafta single drama award and lead actress award for Kate Winslet, a feature-length film part of the I Am… female-led drama anthology series. His credits include The Escape starring Gemma Arterron and Dominic Cooper.

Gou’s latest film The Silent Twins starring Letitia Wright premiered at 2022 Cannes and was acquired by Focus Features. Her credits include The Farewell, Found, Together Together, Honey Boy, Assassination Nation, and The Assassin.