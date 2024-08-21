Elton John will attend the 68th BFI London Film Festival in support of R.J. Cutler and David Furnish’s Elton John: Never Too Late, which will play as the American Express Gala on Thursday, October 10.

The film will screen at LFF from its world premiere at Toronto film festival in September.

Never Too Late follows John as he looks back on his life and 50-year career, and prepares for his final North American concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

It is a Disney Branded Television documentary, produced by Rocket Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television company This Machine Filmworks. Cutler and Furnish produced the film alongside Trevor Smith.

The executive producers are Elise Pearlstein, Mark Blatty, Luke Lloyd Davies, Rachael Paley, Jane Cha Cutler and John Battsek.

The 2024 LFF will take place from October 9- 20. The full programme will be unveiled on Wednesday, September 4.

The festival will open with the world premiere of Steve McQueen’s Blitz, and close with LEGO animation Piece By Piece about pop icon Pharrell Williams.