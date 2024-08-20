Sony Pictures Classics has set a December 20 New York and Los Angeles release for Pedro Almodóvar’s first English-language feature The Room Next Door starring Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton.

The awards contender will expand to select cities on December 25 before opening nationwide in January 2025.

Almodóvar’s El Deseo produced The Room Next Door, which will premiere in Venice and then travel to Toronto and New York film festivals.

It follows two formerly close friends who worked together at the same magazine. After years apart they meet in “an extreme but strangely sweet situation”. Now one is an autofiction novelist while the other became a war reporter.

The Room Next Door is one of Almodóvar’s many collaborations with Sony Pictures Classics alongside Parallel Mothers, Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown, All About My Mother, Bad Education, Volver, Talk To Her, and Pain And Glory.

The film will screen as the Centerpiece selection at the 62nd New York Film Festival and marks the filmmaker’s 15th appearance there.