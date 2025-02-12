Emile Hirsch has signed on to supernatural thriller The Condemnation that Luminosity Pictures is introducing to EFM buyers this week.

Peruvian-American filmmaker Catherine Pirotta will direct the story from her screenplay about an aspiring journalist on an investigative assignment by a prestigious newspaper to travel to Peru to write a story about Casa Matusita, one of the world’s most famous haunted houses.

Notorious for ghost sightings, murders, suicides and an infamous massacre, the house becomes a temporary home for the journalist and his wife. However as as they settle in, strange and terrifying events unfold which lead them to seek the help of a local priest who has a dark history with the house.

Production is scheduled to commence in April. “Elevated genre movies that are not only very scary but also character-driven and based on phenomenal actual events are always appealing to a broad worldwide audience,” said Luminosity president Daniel Diamond.

Producers on The Condemnation are Diamond, Brad Epstein, and Farouk Hadef.

Pirotta, whose most recent film El Plebeyo will be released theatrically later this year in the US, called Hirsch “one of the most talented and engaging actors of his generation”.

Hirsch, is best known for the features Into The Wild, Speed Racer, Lone Survivor, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, and Milk.