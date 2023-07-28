The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, set for September 18, is being rescheduled because of the Hollywood writers and actors strikes, according to several reports.

The Fox television network, set to broadcast the ceremony for organiser the US Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, has already informed vendors involved in the Los Angeles event of the postponement, one report said.

A new date does not appear to have been confirmed as yet, but a slot in either November or January is believed to be under consideration.

The Emmys have for several weeks been seen as the likely first awards show victim of Hollywood’s labour strife. With the WGA strike now in its thirteenth week and the SAG-AFTRA stoppage starting its third, Fox and the TV Academy are said to have felt that a decision on postponing was now necessary, though a decision on a new date may not come for a few more weeks. Going ahead with the ceremony while one or both strikes was still in effect would probably have meant using reality show stars and executives rather than writers and actors as presenters of the usually glitzy event.

The Primetime Emmy nominations were announced two weeks ago, with Succession leading the field on 27 nods. Final round voting is set for August 17-28.

The Emmys ceremony has not been postponed since 2001, when the 9/11 attacks caused the show to be pushed to November.

Variety first reported that Fox had informed vendors of the postponement.