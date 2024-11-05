Estonian producer Marianne Ostrat of Alexandra Film, whose credits include 2023 festival hit Smoke Sauna Sisterhood, is among the 15 participants selected for Audiovisual Women, the third annual female leadership programme of the Erich Pommer Institut (EPI).

Also selected is Screen Guilds Ireland CEO Jessica Drum, head of the Irish film and TV crews union; German producer Anette Kraska, who works at documentary specialistic Saxonia Media; and Dok.fest Munich project manager Maya Reichert.

The programme is aimed at women in mid- to- senior-level roles across the audiovisual sector and will run November to April next year.

Training modules comprise leadership, entrepreneurship, innovation, change management communication and self-marketing. There is also specific training for HR managers and decision-makers in the women’s companies to help develop gender-equal hiring practices.

Audiovisual Women 2024 participants

Nadia Acevedo, Show & Tell Films (Portugal)

Greta Akcijonaite, Greta Garbo Films (Lithuania)

Nicole Barras, Schweizer Syndikat Film und Video SSFV (Switzerland)

Gunda Bergame, Dansu (Latvia)

Theresa Berres, Dynamic Frame (Switzerland)

Jessica Drum, Screen Guilds Ireland (Ireland)

Jennifer Jones, Kern des Ganzen (Germany)

Anette Kraska, Saxonia Media (Germany)

Marianne Ostrat, Alexandra Film (Estonia)

Maya Reichert, Dok.fest München (Germany)

Thea R.hr, Paradox Recgheter AS (Norway)

Gabriela Seidl-Hollaender, Freelance (Germany)

Greet Stevens, Mooov (Belgium)

Katre Valgma, ACME Film O. (Estonia)

Tine Van Dycke, Filmpact (Belgium)