Fancy dining, excursions to drag shows and The Sphere, and nervy drinks on election night. This year’s inaugural edition of Las Vegas AFM promises a considerable change of pace from the more reserved events of yesteryear in Santa Monica.

As buyers and sellers descend on the Nevadan desert city amid grumblings over costs, attendees are determined to shake off the jet-lag and hotfoot it down to RuPaul’s Drag Race Live, Darren Aronofsky’s immersive film Postcard From Earth at The Sphere and even, for those with a generous network, Adele’s residency at Caesars Palace.

Tao, Estiatorio Milos, HaSalon, Cipriani and Superfrico are among the many world-class restaurants in Sin City where sales agents plan to serenade clients and continue business in a more intimate setting, followed by activities like a visit to the Mob Museum or Area15 entertainment district.

Tonight is expected to be a more muted occasion, with fewer dinners and nights out in the diaries as people gather in bars or convene for small private dinners with friends to watch the US election unfold.

Some sellers report a number of international buyers have stayed away from the AFM full stop, owing to fears over safety and potential disruption in the wake of the clash at the polls between vice president Kamala Harris and former White House incumbent Donald Trump. Market organiser IFTA has arranged a security detail in addition to those provided by Palms Casino Resort.

Other attendees will not be making the trip in the end or will arrive later than planned due to matters beyond their control. Some participants from Spain have been unable to depart Barcelona, where the region’s catastrophic floods have left parts of the El Prat airport under water and delayed flights.

Away from the nightlife and political scenario, US sellers have reported full days of meetings to discuss an abundance of A-list packages that have materialised in the last week, featuring Jessica Chastain, Dev Patel, Maika Monroe, Steve Coogan, and Anne Hathaway.

One sales executive said their company was entertaining full acquisitions teams throughout the week, including a large delegation from Amazon Studios.

“The hope is buyers who are here are serious,” said another, who anticipated a relentless, compact schedule. “The business is too hard now and most may take a day to play given the effort to get here, but hopefully they will take it seriously.”