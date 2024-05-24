Raoul Peck’s Ernest Cole: Lost And Found and Nada Riyadh and Ayman El Amir’s The Brink Of Dreams have jointly won Cannes’ documentary award, the L’Œil d’or.

Ernest Cole: Lost And Found played in official selection as a Special Screening, while The Brink Of Dreams played in Critics’ Week.

Ernest Cole: Lost And Found marks the Cannes debut of Peck, whose body of work includes the Oscar-­nominated I Am Not Your Negro. The documentary is an account of the life of Ernest Cole, one of the first Black photo­graphers from South Africa to chronicle apartheid, before he fled to the US in 1966.

The Brink Of Dreams follows a group of girls in southern Egypt for four years as they challenge tradition by forming a street theatre group. It is a follow-up for the Egyptian directors to 2016 feature Happily Ever After.

L’Œil d’or jury comprised Nicolas Philibert, Dyana Gaye, Elise Jalladeau, Francis Legault and Mina Kavani.

L’Œil d’or – Cannes Documentary Award was created in 2015 by LaScam in collaboration with the Cannes Festival, with the support of Ina and Audiens.