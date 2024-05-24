Raoul Peck’s Ernest Cole: Lost And Found and Nada Riyadh and Ayman El Amir’s The Brink Of Dreams have jointly won Cannes’ documentary award, the L’Œil d’or.
Ernest Cole: Lost And Found played in official selection as a Special Screening, while The Brink Of Dreams played in Critics’ Week.
Ernest Cole: Lost And Found marks the Cannes debut of Peck, whose body of work includes the Oscar-nominated I Am Not Your Negro. The documentary is an account of the life of Ernest Cole, one of the first Black photographers from South Africa to chronicle apartheid, before he fled to the US in 1966.
The Brink Of Dreams follows a group of girls in southern Egypt for four years as they challenge tradition by forming a street theatre group. It is a follow-up for the Egyptian directors to 2016 feature Happily Ever After.
L’Œil d’or jury comprised Nicolas Philibert, Dyana Gaye, Elise Jalladeau, Francis Legault and Mina Kavani.
L’Œil d’or – Cannes Documentary Award was created in 2015 by LaScam in collaboration with the Cannes Festival, with the support of Ina and Audiens.
