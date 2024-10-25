UK genre specialist Jinga Films has sold Dallas King’s erotic horror Swap to Epic Pictures Releasing for North America, Lighthouse Entertainment for Germany, Austria, Switzerland and White & Red for Poland.

Jinga’s distribution label Danse Macabre will release Swap in UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Jessica Lelia Greene and James Eastwood star as an adventurous couple lured into the clutches of a blood thirsty vampire, played by King, after a college friend persuades them to swap partners.

It is produced out of the US by King’s Red Rabbit Pictures and Michelle Ng of Tru Diamond Entertainment.

Epic will release Swap in the US and Canada through its genre label, Dread.