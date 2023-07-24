Ehtan Hawke’s latest directorial effort and upcoming TIFF international premiere Wildcat is among the latest batch of independent projects to secure an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA.

The drama starring Maya Hawke as the celebrated author Flannery O’Connor has been shooting in Kentucky and will premiere in TIFF (September 7-17). The cast includes Laura Linney and Philip Ettinger.

Hawke’s previous outings as director include Blaze, The Hottest State, and Chelsea Walls.

The updated list includes the comedy Bootyology, which Gravitas Ventures will distribute in the US.

Adult Best Friends Adult Best Friends, LLC 7/21/2023

American Nightmare New York Nightmare Production, LLC 7/22/2023

Bootyology District 78, Inc 7/23/2023

Gray House (2023) Gray House Inc. 7/21/2023

My Valentine Wedding Nferno Media Entertainment, LLC 7/23/2023

Sunfish (& Other Stories On Green Lake) SUNFISH PICTURES LLC 7/21/2023

Til Death…Do You RUBYJEWEL MEDIA, LLC 7/21/2023

Underdeveloped (23/24) Black Jellybeans L.L.C. 7/22/2023

Until He’s Destroyed Restricted Pictures LLC 7/21/2023

Untitled Jazzy Project The Jazzy Film Production, LLC 7/21/2023

When Calls The Heart (23/24) WCTH 11 Productions Inc. 7/21/2023

Wildcat Flannery Film LLC 7/23/2023

The Wilderness The Wilderness, LLC 7/21/2023.