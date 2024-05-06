Production on Vin Diesel starrer Riddick: Furya has been scheduled to commence in Germany, Spain and the UK on August 26.

Rocket Science previously introduced the project to the market and has concluded key pre-sales. A UK deal will be announced shortly.

Sales have closed in: France (Metropolitan), Germany (Leonine), Spain and Latin America (Sun), Benelux (The Searchers), Poland (Kinoswiat), Canada (Elevation), Scandinavia (Scanbox), Portugal (Lusomundo), Switzerland (Ascot Elite), South Africa (Empire), Greece (Femeway), Middle East (Front Row), CIS and Baltic States (Volga), Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Czech/Slovak, Republic Former Yugoslavia (ProRom), and Thailand (Sahamongkhol).

CAA Media Finance represents North American rights.

The follow-up to Pitch Black (2000), The Chronicles Of Riddick (2004) and Riddick (2013) reunites Diesel with writer-director David Twohy as the anti-hero Richard B. Riddick, a fugitiveconvict wanted by every bounty hunter in the galaxy.

In Riddick: Furya, Riddick finally returns to his homeworld, a place he barely remembers and one he fears may be left in ruins. But there he finds other Furyans fighting for their existence against a new monster- and some of these Furyans are more like Riddick than he could have ever imagined.

Diesel will star and produce under his One Race Films alongside Samantha Vincent. Thorsten Schumacher for Rocket Science and Lars Sylvest for Thank You Studios will also produce alongside Joe Neurauter.

In Cannes, Rocket Science’s slate also includes Ali Abbasi’s Competition entry The Apprentice starring Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong and Maria Bakalova; Michael Gracey’s Better Man; Alex Winter’s Adulthood starring Josh Gad, Kaya Scodelario and Anthony Carrigan; Peter Cataneo’s The Penguin Lessons starring Steve Coogan; and Louis Leterrier’s 11817.